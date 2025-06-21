LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 22:26 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 22:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: residents in Tel Aviv speak on the ongoing conflict
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 22:26 IST

Israel-Iran war: residents in Tel Aviv speak on the ongoing conflict

Residents in Tel Aviv describe sleepless nights, frequent missile sirens, and a mix of fear and defiance as daily routines are disrupted by the ongoing Iran–Israel war. Watch!

