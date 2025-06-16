LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Macron hopes conflict will calm in 'coming hours'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 10:56 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 10:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Macron hopes conflict will calm in 'coming hours'
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 10:56 IST

Israel-Iran war: Macron hopes conflict will calm in 'coming hours'

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed hope that tensions between Iran and Israel will ease within hours.

Trending Topics

trending videos