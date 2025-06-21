LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 05:26 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 05:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel’s foreign minister says delayed Iran’s nuclear weapon by 2-3 years
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has said that the IDF strikes on Iran have delayed Tehran's potential to develop a nuclear weapon by at least two, possibly three, years.

