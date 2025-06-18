LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Iran's new killer weapon, Shahed 107
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 24:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 24:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iran's new killer weapon, Shahed 107
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 24:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: Iran's new killer weapon, Shahed 107

#Gravitas Iran has unveiled a new suicide drone, the Shahed-107. A weapon designed for long-range, one-way attack missions.

Trending Topics

trending videos