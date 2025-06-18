LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Iran launches lethal Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles on Israel
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 15:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 15:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iran launches lethal Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles on Israel
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 15:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: Iran launches lethal Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles on Israel

Iran fires advanced Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles at Israeli targets and declares control over regional airspace, marking a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. Stay tuned for live updates.

Trending Topics

trending videos