Published: Jun 20, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 22:41 IST
Jun 20, 2025, 22:41 IST
Israel-Iran War: 45 Labs Of Weizmann Institute Destroyed In One Strike
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, near the site where an Iranian missile struck. At the Weizmann Institute two major buildings and more than 45 labs, including one dedicated to heart disease and another to neuro-developmental disorders, were destroyed, along with years of critical research and samples.