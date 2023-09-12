Israel: Iran to use south Lebanon airstrip as launch pad to attack us

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Israel and Iran used to enjoy good relations but since the Islamic revolution of 1979, Israel and Iran are at a loggerhead. Well in the latest Israel has accused Iran of setting up an airport in southern Lebanon that Iran might use to attack Israel. The accusations were made by the Israeli defense minister in a televised remarks to an International Security conference hosted by a university.

