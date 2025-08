Israel-Hezbollah War: Hezbollah’s Qassem refuses arms handover amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Hezbollah Deputy Leader Naim Qassem has reiterated that disarmament remains off the table as long as Israel continues its military operations in southern Lebanon. He emphasized that Hezbollah’s weapons are non-negotiable and a matter of Lebanese sovereignty, rejecting U.S. and domestic pressure while warning that missile retaliation would follow further Israeli aggression