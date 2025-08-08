Israel-Hezbollah War: Five Dead, Ten Injured As Israeli Strike Hits Lebanon's East

Lebanon Pushes to Disarm Hezbollah, Targets Armed Non-State Actors | US-Brokered Ceasefire Enforcement Lebanon is intensifying efforts to disarm Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups, reaffirming that only the state should control weapons in the country. This move follows a US-brokered ceasefire agreement after the 2024 conflict with Israel, which called for the disarmament of all militias. The Lebanese government aims to arrest individuals brandishing automatic weapons to curb violence and restore state authority.