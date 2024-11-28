Israel has said that any violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah will be met with fire. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli forces on Wednesday engaged armed militants and killed them while enforcing the agreement. Hagari showed a map of the area in southern Lebanon where Israeli forces are still operating and called on the Lebanese residents not to return until informed. Watch this space for further details!
Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: IDF Will Hit Hezbollah Operatives Who Approach Troops, Says Halevi
