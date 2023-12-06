Israel-Hamas war: Will IDF flood the Gaza tunnels?
Israel is preparing to flood the Hamas tunnel network in Gaza. Some US officials expressed concern about the plan while others support it. The tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip are thought to stretch for hundreds of miles and Israel alleges they are being used by Hamas fighters. But flooding them could risk the lives of any hostages being held underground. To know more watch this interview with the former deputy Prime Minister of Israel Natan Sharansky.