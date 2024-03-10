Israel-Hamas war: US President Biden says IDF Rafah invasion a 'Red Line'
Speaking to an American broadcaster US President Joe Biden has said that Israel's threatened invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza would be his red line for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He then immediately backtracked saying there was no red line and I'm never going to leave Israel alone. In a somewhat contradictory exchange Biden said that Israel cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after the Hamas militants. Watch to know more!