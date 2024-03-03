Israel-Hamas war: US military air drops supplies over southern Gaza strip

Meanwhile the situation in Gaza remains dire with Food Supplies running dangerously low. The risk of famine looms over the 2.3 million people. Aid agencies have warned of the worsening humanitarian crisis. The US military for the First Time air dropped humanitarian Aid and according to the reports three C130 planes delivered more than 38,000 meals into the territory. The US Air drops were coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force which has also been airdropping food and took part in Saturday's Mission. Watch to know more!