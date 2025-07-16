LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel‑Hamas war: US envoy demands aggressive probe into Mussallet’s murder
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST
Israel‑Hamas war: US envoy demands aggressive probe into Mussallet’s murder
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST

Israel‑Hamas war: US envoy demands aggressive probe into Mussallet’s murder

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has demanded a probe into the killing of a 20-year-old Palestinian American man.

Trending Topics

trending videos