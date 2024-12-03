President-elect Donald Trump has warned that there would be 'hell to pay' in West Asia if hostages held in the Gaza Strip were not released prior to his inauguration in January. Meanwhile, the United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to build a foundation for sustainable peace in the Gaza Strip. Guterres has stated that the situation in Gaza is both appalling and apocalyptic. He has also warned that the conditions faced by the Palestinians in the territory may amount to the gravest international crimes. Watch in for more details!