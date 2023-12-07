LIVE TV

Israel-Hamas war: UN Chief Antonio Guterres writes to UN Security Council for ceasefire | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, urging the UN Security Council to act on the war in Gaza.

