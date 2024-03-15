Israel-Hamas war: Top Biden ally says Israeli PM Netanyahu has 'lost his way'
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Israel to hold new elections saying that he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his way and is an obstacle to peace in the region (a growing humanitarian crisis that is taking place inside Gaza). Schumer the Jewish majority leader in the Senate and the highest ranking Jewish official in the United States strongly criticized Netanyahu in a 40 minute speech on the senate floor. Watch to know more!