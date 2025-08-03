Israel-Hamas War: Starvation Breaks Gaza’s Spirit As World Argues Over Palestinian Statehood

As starvation and death sweep Gaza, Israel faces growing accusations of using humanitarian aid as a weapon of war. Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed trying to reach food since May, many near U.S.- and Israel-backed aid sites. At the same time, far-right Israeli settlers are calling for Gaza’s reoccupation. This report captures the grim reality on the ground, the growing protest inside Israel, and the political push to reclaim Gaza, all while children continue to die of hunger.