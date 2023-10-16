Israel-Hamas war: Rafah border crossing shut | What does Egypt fear?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
The Rafah border crossing has become the flashpoint in the Israel-Hamas war. Israel says there has been no ceasefire at the border crossing. Egypt says it is unwilling to allow Palestinians into Northern Sinai. What does Egypt fear? Mohammed Saleh brings you a report.

