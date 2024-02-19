Israel-Hamas war: Qatar acknowledges separate ceasefire talks have hit an impasse

Israel's Army pressed on Sunday with its campaign in southern Gaza to destroy Hamas as prospects dimmed for a ceasefire in the war which has carried on for over 4 months now. Israel has concentrated its military operations in Khan Yunis towards the south of Gaza, the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar whom it accuses of masterminding the October 7 attack on Israel. Pressure is mounting on Israel for ceasefire. Brazil President has linked Israel's war on Hamas equal to Holocast. Several leaders from the United States, Australia, Canada, UK, EU, Jordan joined growing calls for Israel to pause and back off from a planned ground offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, urging a humanitarian ceasefire. But are prospects dim for truce in the Israel-Hamas war? Watch to know more!