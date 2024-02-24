Israel-Hamas war: Over 10,000 children at risk of severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Insufficient Food Supplies alarming malnutrition rates and rapidly spreading diseases are threatening the lives of children in Gaza. United Nations has reported that at least one in four families are facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity. UNICEF has estimated that in the coming weeks at least 10,000 children under the age of five will suffer from the most life-threatening form of malnutrition. Watch to know more!