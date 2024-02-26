Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military presents evacuation plan, along with an operational plan

The Israeli Prime Minister and his office has said on Monday that the military has put forth a plan for evacuating civilians in the Gaza Strip along with an operational plan. The announcement comes as Israel threatens a fullscale invasion of Rafah which is Gaza's Southernmost city and has been so far untouched by the ground troops. Now prime minister Netanyahu said on Sunday that the military operation into Gaza's Rafah would put Israel within weeks of total victory over Hamas. Watch to know more!