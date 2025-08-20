LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Hamas war: Israeli Defence Minister approves 'takeover' plan submitted by IDF chief

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli Defence Minister approves 'takeover' plan submitted by IDF chief

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 20:14 IST
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli Defence Minister approves 'takeover' plan submitted by IDF chief
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the IDF takeover of Gaza City plan on Wednesday, naming the operation "Gideon's Chariots II."

Trending Topics

trending videos