Home
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli bombardment continues in southern Gaza
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Israeli forces encircled territory's largest Jabalia refugee camp. Israeli army is moving deeper into teh refugee camp. There are no safer zones anywhere in Gaza, says UN.
