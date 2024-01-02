videos
Israel-Hamas war | Israeli Army: War to continue through 2024
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
For rapid changes in the battlefield in the Israel-Hamas War as the Israeli Army spokesperson warned that the war on the besieged Enclave's Hamas rulers will continue throughout 2024.
