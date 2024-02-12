Israel-Hamas war: Israeli airstrikes hit 14 houses and 3 mosques in Rafah

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: World leaders express deep concern over Netanyahu's Rafah plans. Worries over increasingly scarce supplies of food, water & drugs. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has ordered the military to prepare a plan for the evacuation of the population of the southern Gaza city of Rafah ahead of an expected ground invasion. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brushed off mounting criticism against his plans to enter the largest city of Southern Gaza. The Prime Minister slammed his critics claiming that telling Israel to not enter Rafah is equivalent to Israel losing its war against Hamas. Watch to know more!