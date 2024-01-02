videos
Israel-Hamas war: Israel to pull out some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase | World DNA
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Latest in Israel-Hamas war: Israel to pull out some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase. Watch the video to know more!
