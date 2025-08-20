LOGIN
Israel-Hamas war: Israel's 'Gaza City takeover' plan goes ahead

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 20:59 IST
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the IDF takeover of Gaza City plan on Wednesday, naming the operation "Gideon's Chariots II."

