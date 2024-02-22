Israel-Hamas war: Israel releases footage of attack on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

There are "initial signs that indicate the possibility of moving forward" on a "new framework" to free the hostages, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz tells reporters in Tel Aviv. Israel's war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has declared that a new hostage deal between Israel and Hamas could be in the works. He however added if the sides fail to reach an agreement, Israel will invade Southern Gaza City of Rafah over Ramadan. Watch to know more!