Tensions between Israel and Hamas are increasing just two days after the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange. Israel launched a fresh offensive against the Iran-backed group, even as Israel's security cabinet was expected to convene today to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The Israeli army claims to have killed a Hamas commander in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army has accused the Hamas commander of planning attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory. The IDF claims the Hamas commander was being directly funded by Iran. Meanwhile, a meeting of Arab leaders in Riyadh, in response to US President Donald Trump's plan to take control of Gaza, has been postponed until Friday. Watch in for more details!