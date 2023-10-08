Israel-Hamas war: Impact on oil prices

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has brought back memories of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, which triggered an oil crisis that year. The similarities between October 2023 and October 1973 are obvious on the brink of the 50th anniversary of the world's first oil crisis -- an unexpected assault on Israel and an increase in oil prices. But a Bloomberg report states that the similarity stops there. We also have a guest Mr. Suyash Bhatt who gave some more insights.

