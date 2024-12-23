The ongoing war in Israel has taken a toll not only on the battlefield but also at home. As the Israeli Reserve System stretches to its limits, the families of IDF reservists are struggling to cope with the mental, emotional, and economic burdens. Reservists have been called up for extended tours of duty, sometimes with little notice. For their families, this means months of uncertainty, strain, and sacrifice. Many wives are juggling careers, households, and children alone while their partners serve on the front lines. Watch in for more details!