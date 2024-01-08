videos
Israel-Hamas war | Hezbollah: Commander killed in Israeli strike
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 08, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
Senior Hezbollah Commander has been killed in an Israeli strike on Southern Lebanon. Reports say that he was travelling in his car when hit by the Israeli missile.
