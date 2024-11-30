A Hamas delegation would arrive in Cairo today for talks with Egyptian officials. The visit comes days after the U.S. said it would begin new efforts with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to revive Gaza ceasefire talks. Months of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza have yielded scant progress, and negotiations are now on hold.

A ceasefire in the parallel conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, took effect before dawn on Wednesday, bringing a halt to hostilities that had escalated sharply in recent months and had overshadowed the Gaza conflict.

Announcing the Lebanon accord on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he would now renew his push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and he urged Israel and Hamas to seize the moment.

