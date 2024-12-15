In a significant development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Hamas has reportedly agreed to allow Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to remain in the Gaza Strip. This agreement marks a shift in the conflict dynamics, as both sides continue their military operations. The decision comes amid intense fighting, with both Israel and Hamas engaged in strategic moves. The IDF’s presence in Gaza could impact future military strategies and the broader regional stability, as tensions remain high between the two parties.
Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Agreed To IDF Forces Staying On In The Gaza Strip
Advertisment