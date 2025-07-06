LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 08:15 IST
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal, seeks withdrawal of IDF troops
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 08:15 IST

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal, seeks withdrawal of IDF troops

Just hours after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal brokered by international mediators, the Israeli Defense Forces reported two rockets fired from Gaza towards southern Israel, activating a red alert in the region. Watch in for more details!

