Israel-Hamas War: Gigi Hadid's comment sparks fury online

American model Gigi Hadid has stirred controversy due to her recent comment on the Israel-Hamas war. The model who is half Palestinian has been vocal about her opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 28-year-old has attracted a lot of backlash after she accused Israel of “organ harvesting.” Hadid shared a reel on her Instagram story which claims “health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent."