Published: May 21, 2025, 10:04 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 10:04 IST
Videos May 21, 2025, 10:04 IST
Israel-Hamas War: First Trickle Of Aid In 3 Months After Israel Allows Limited Food Into Gaza
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he, along with the leaders of France and Canada, are horrified by the military escalation in Gaza, repeating calls for a ceasefire. Israel continues its bombardment despite mounting international pressure to stop military operations and allow aid into Gaza unimpeded.