Israel-Hamas war: Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 Jet parts to Israel

Israelis welcome the rescue of two Gaza hostages on Monday. Well fears of a looming ground incursion grew among over a million Palestinians were trapped in the war ravaged territories densely crowded far south. International mediators they've continued working towards a truce and a hostage prisoner exchange. President Joe Biden said that US is working to negotiate a ceasefire of at least 6 weeks in the Gaza Strip as part of a wider deal that would also involve the release of hostages. However, Jordan's King Abdullah second appealed for a full ceasefire to end the Gaza war after talks with Joe Biden...Watch to know more!