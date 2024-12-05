Israel has announced that it has recovered the body of a hostage from Gaza. The Israeli military also released details about the deaths of six other hostages. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the body of Itay Svirsky, who was taken hostage on October 7th last year, was retrieved during a special operation. The IDF confirmed that Svirsky was killed while being held in Hamas captivity. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Hamas War | Chance For Hostage Deal With Hamas: Israeli Defence Minister
Advertisment