Israel-Hamas war: Capture of soldiers and civilians stirs Israeli emotions viscerally

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The capture of dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Hamas militants has stirred Israeli emotions more viscerally than any crisis in the country's recent memory. Setting aside their differences between top Israeli leaders have discussed the possibility of forming an emergency National Unity government.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos