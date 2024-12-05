The body of a hostage has been recovered from Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This development adds to the tension and sorrow experienced by families and communities affected by the violence. Gazan officials have said at least 21 people were killed in a displacement camp in Khan Younis, dozens were left injured. Earlier strikes on Central Gaza killed eight people including four children as Gazans remain beset by strikes all along about 100 Israeli hostages still remain inside Gaza a third of whom are believed to be dead. Watch in for more details!