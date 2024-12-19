A deal may be in sight, with Israel and Hamas moving ever closer to a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. Watch this report for more details!
Israel-Hamas War: 34 Hostages Could Be Released In First Phase, Says Hamas Official
