Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 09:32 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 09:32 IST
Israel-Hamas war: 15 killed in Gaza, including couple and kids in pre-dawn strike
Videos May 25, 2025, 09:32 IST

Israel-Hamas war: 15 killed in Gaza, including couple and kids in pre-dawn strike

The Palestinian civil defense has recovered bodies of nine children after an Israeli air strikes on a family home in Khan Younis. Watch for more details!

