Israel Ground Report: Everyone is staying close this Shavout says Central Israel's resident

May 18, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel is celebrating the Jewish festival of Shavout. But unlike other years, Israelis are staying put in underground bomb shelters, as rockets fired from Gaza. WION correspondent Jodie Cohen takes you inside a bunker.
