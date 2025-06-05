LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 22:51 IST
Israel-Gaza War: Netanyahu Replacing Hamas With ISIS-Linked Militias?
Israel's former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has alleged that the Netanyahu government is now arming a Gaza-based militia with known ties to ISIS.

