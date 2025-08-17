LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Gaza War: Netanyahu Rejects Phased Ceasefire-Hostage Deal, Demands a Comprehensive One

Israel-Gaza War: Netanyahu Rejects Phased Ceasefire-Hostage Deal, Demands a Comprehensive One

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 08:29 IST
Israel-Gaza War: Netanyahu Rejects Phased Ceasefire-Hostage Deal, Demands a Comprehensive One
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a proposed phased ceasefire-hostage deal, signaling a continued hardline stance amid ongoing conflict and international pressure.

Trending Topics

trending videos