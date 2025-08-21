LOGIN
Israel-Gaza war: massive explosion seen on Gaza skyline as Israeli military expands city offensive

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:44 IST
A massive explosion lit up the Gaza skyline as Israel intensified its military offensive in the city. The escalating conflict has raised fears of more civilian casualties and regional instability.

