Published: Aug 08, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 19:29 IST
Israel Gaza War: Israel's Security Cabinet Approves Netanyahu's Proposal to Control Gaza
Israel's security cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take over Gaza City, marking another escalation in its nearly two-year conflict with Hamas. The move has raised fears of more casualties in the war that has already left thousands of Palestinians dead, and turned much of Gaza into rubble.