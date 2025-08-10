LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel Gaza war: Israel moves to occupy Gaza city; IDF fears for hostage safety
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 15:59 IST
Israel Gaza war: Israel moves to occupy Gaza city; IDF fears for hostage safety
Videos Aug 10, 2025, 15:59 IST

Israel Gaza war: Israel moves to occupy Gaza city; IDF fears for hostage safety

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed Gaza takeover plan has triggered a wave of anger and concern both domestically and internationally.

Trending Topics

trending videos